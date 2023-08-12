Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Friday night in East Village after taking stumbling down a driveway into an underground parking lot, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 47-year-old man was walking south along the east sidewalk of 1000 11th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. when he stumbled and fell down the driveway to the underground parking for 1080 Park Blvd.

At that same time, authorities say a 38-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on 1000 11th Ave. and made a right turn into the underground parking garage. According to SDPD, the driver was unable to see the pedestrian and drove over him.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with major internal injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say DUI was not a factor in this incident.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the fatal collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.