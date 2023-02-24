SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in North County Thursday.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call around 7 a.m. reporting a collision at the intersection of S Rancho Santa Fe Road and La Colusa Drive in San Marcos.

Based on the initial investigation by deputies, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was heading northbound on S Rancho Santa Fe Road when the driver lost control and struck the raised median.

Authorities say the SUV continued to travel up and over the median and into the southbound lanes of S Rancho Santa Fe Road, where it collided with a 2008 Lincoln MKZ. The force of the impact caused the SUV to roll on its side and catch fire.

Firefighters with the San Marcos Fire Department were in the area when they heard the collision and immediately began rescue efforts.

The driver of the Lincoln had to be extricated from his car by firefighters and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s department said.

The driver of the Jeep also had to be rescued from his vehicle and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

At this time, authorities do not believed drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Valdez at (760) 510-5042.