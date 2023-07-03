A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Sunday in a crash near the La Jolla Reservation, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 6:30 p.m., CHP officers responded to a reported crash in the area near State Route 76 and Sengme Oaks Road, Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

According to CHP, a 33-year-old man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on SR-76 when he collided into the rear of a Toyota Tacoma for unknown reasons.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the crash, Gerber said.

CHP officers and crews with the La Jolla Reservation Fire Department responded to the crash to assist the injured rider, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as CHP conducted their investigation.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash and the identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been publicly released.

The investigation is still ongoing and CHP asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact their Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.