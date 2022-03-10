SAN DIEGO — A 41-year-old man died Wednesday night in a crash in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, San Diego police said.

Around 7:50 p.m., the man was driving westbound in the 3300 block of Main Street, approaching a red traffic light at the Interstate 15 offramp, when he drove to the left, around two stopped vehicles, Officer John Buttle said in a news release. That’s when his silver 2007 Saturn clipped a black 2005 Ford Focus being driven by a woman who had turned eastbound onto Main Street. The collision caused the woman to spin through the intersection and slam into the concrete railing.

The man died at the scene.

The department’s traffic division officers were investigating.