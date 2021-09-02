Man dies after vehicle hits concrete pillar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 31-year-old man from La Mesa died after crashing a 2001 Honda Civic into a concrete pillar near Spring Valley Academy, the California Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

The solo crash occurred on Conrad Drive south of Rogers Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was southbound on Conrad Drive at high speed when he lost control of the car, which crossed into the northbound lanes and onto the dirt shoulder, then struck a concrete pillar and wall at 4017 Conrad Drive, according to the CHP.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at Sharp Memorial Hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

