SAN DIEGO — A man died Tuesday after being found with multiple stab wounds near a freeway on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, a call came in around 8:40 p.m. reporting an assault on the Market Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 805, near Chollas View.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in an encampment with multiple stab wounds, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

Personnel with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

According to Matias, no suspect information is available at this time.

The Market Street on-ramp to northbound I-805 was closed for about six hours Tuesday night as CHP investigated the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at 858-293-6000.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.