Man dies after hitting tree, flipping car near Torrey Pines

The driver of this car, a man in his 20s, was found dead after hitting a tree and rolling over near Torrey Pines State Reserve, by the golf course. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was found dead in his car after hitting a tree and flipping the vehicle onto its roof on a road through the Torrey Pines area.

The car was spotted on Torrey Pines Road near the entrance to the golf course around 1:30 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department. The man had apparently lost control, hit a tree and then rolled his car, a watch commander said.

By the time firefighters reached the vehicle and found the man inside, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD’s traffic investigators are still working to determine what led up to the deadly collision.