SAN DIEGO — A person was killed in Mira Mesa Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned under the vehicle, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. near Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way when a 70-year-old man was hit by a truck.

The pedestrian ended up pinned under the truck, prompting a rescue response from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to get the pedestrian out from under the truck, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, SDPD said.

A SigAlert was issued, closing Capricorn Way at Polaris Drive while police investigate the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and the incident is currently under investigation.