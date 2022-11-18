LA MESA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man died Friday morning when he exited a moving car on a freeway and was hit, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Severin Drive in La Mesa, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The man was riding in a black Audi A4 headed westbound when, “for reasons still under investigation,” he exited the car while it was moving.

The man “fell into traffic lanes” and was struck by a tractor-truck, CHP said. He died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to call CHP.