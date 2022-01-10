Man dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 56-year-old man died and four people were injured Sunday in a head-on collision in San Marcos, authorities said.

The crash involving a silver Toyota minivan and a blue Scion sedan was reported at 4:08 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

San Marcos Fire Department personnel took the driver of the sedan was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the department said. The four people inside the minivan were taken to Palomar Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, though the extent of their injuries was not known.

It was not yet known whether speed or alcohol contributed to the collision, the department said. The San Marcos Traffic Station was investigating.