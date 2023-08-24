SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was critically inured in a crash Wednesday in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 23-year-old man was riding his Vento Workman motorcycle southbound on the 1900 block of Sanyo Avenue around 5:22 a.m. when the incident occurred.

For an unknown reason, police say the man laid his motorcycle down in the roadway. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a life-threatening traumatic

brain injury, SDPD explained.

Traffic units responded and will be handling the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.