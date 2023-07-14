SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in University City Friday, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

The incident occurred around 1:24 a.m. when a man was illegally crossing 8500 Genesee Ave. while walking from the east curb to the west curb, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At that same time, a red Kia was traveling southbound on 8500 Genesee Ave. and ultimately collided with the pedestrian in the roadway, authorities said.

SDPD explained that the Kia fled the scene following the collision, but was located unoccupied a short distance away. At this time there is no description of the suspected driver.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be life threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.