SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was badly hurt in a crash on a street in Ocean Beach Thursday evening, police said.

The 43-year-old was riding his motorcycle on West Point Loma Boulevard at the intersection with Ebers Street when the crash happened around 7 p.m., according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

A man driving a Jeep Wrangler tried to make a left at the intersection and “turned into the path of the motorcycle causing a head-on collision,” a police watch commander wrote. The biker was thrown from his motorcycle and onto the hood of the other vehicle.

The rider suffered a serious injury — an open fracture of his ankle — and was taken to the hospital, but police said the injury was not life threatening. Officials made no mention of injuries to the Wrangler driver.

San Diego police traffic detectives were still investigating crash Thursday night.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call San Diego police on the department’s non-emergency line, or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.