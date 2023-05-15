SAN DIEGO — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Bay Terraces hit-and-run, San Diego police said.

On May 14 around 2:24 a.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on the 6000 block of Paradise Valley Road, when they collided with a westbound Honda Civic making a left turn to the southbound Munda Road, according to SDPD.

After the crash, SDPD said the driver of the F-150 fled the scene on foot.

The Civic had four passengers at the time of the collision. Two of the passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries. Her condition is not known at this time. A third passenger described as a 25-year-old man was also injured.

Several hours after the collision, Tony Garcia, a 53-year-old San Diego resident, turned himself in to officers at the SDPD Western Division office in connection with the incident, according to law enforcement. He was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail.

He faces felony hit-and-run charges, according to SDPD, as well as two counts of vehicular manslaughter. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7861 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.