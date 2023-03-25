SAN DIEGO — A man was detained following a Logan Heights car crash Saturday after police say they discovered a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Around 10 a.m., the man was driving southbound on Ocean View Boulevard when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two parked cars, police said. The man was not injured in the crash.

Responding officers to the crash said they found the loaded handgun in the vehicle’s glove compartment, prompting law enforcement to detain the man, police said.

The driver has not been identified by authorities and it is not clear what charges the man might be facing.

However, SDPD said the driver did not have a concealed carry permit. Under California state law, it is also illegal to be in possession of a loaded gun inside a vehicle.

The investigation into the events leading up to the collision is ongoing.