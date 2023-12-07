SAN DIEGO — An elderly man was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Grantville, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 68-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on the 4300 block of Twain Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

At that same time, police said an 80-year-old man was crossing Twain Avenue from the north sidewalk. The driver struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane.

The 80-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injures, police said.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.