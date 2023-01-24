First responders examining the white Nissan SUV that crashed into several Bonita homes Tuesday, leaving the driver dead. (Image from OnScene TV)

BONITA, Calif. — A 68-year-old man died after crashing into several homes in Bonita Tuesday morning, the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

The man, a Bonita resident, was headed northbound on the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan SUV and crashed through one property, landing on the roof of another.

CVFD Captain Josh Sanders said that the road, which has a small decline, is known to have people that drive at high rates of speed, however, what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle is still under investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver was going about 60 miles per hour and could have been airborne at some point before colliding with the homes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been publicly released, pending next-of-kin notification.

No other injuries have been reported.

Whether alcohol or drugs were involved remains to be seen, pending a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

A homeowner in the neighborhood said she felt the impact from her house, describing it as if it was an “earthquake.” When the witness approached, she said she saw a disability parking placard on the floor of the vehicle.

CVFD said that the owners of the impacted homes were not present when the crash occurred and first responders are working to get in contact with them.

While damage is outwardly extensive to the homes the car collided with, officials say that they will be working to fix the properties, as soon as they receive permits to do so.

At this time, Corral Canyon Road remains closed in both directions.

The incident is currently under investigation by California Highway Patrol.