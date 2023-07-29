SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Clairemont Mesa East, San Diego police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., the man began crossing from the north curb of 6800 Balboa Avenue to the south side of the road in the middle of the block, according to SDPD. As the pedestrian was crossing, a Dodge sedan driving westbound in the #2 lane of Balboa Avenue struck him.

The pedestrian sustained multiple fractures and lacerations to the face, law enforcement said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

The driver of the Dodge, identified by authorities as a 21-year-old man, was not injured in the collision.

Circumstances surrounding the incident and the chain of events that led to it remain under investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division. It has not been confirmed if alcohol or drugs have been ruled out as a contributing factor by investigators.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.