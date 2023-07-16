SAN DIEGO — A 65-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a vehicle struck and dragged him about 30 feet through a Hillcrest alley, San Diego police said.

Around 11:38 a.m., the man was lying on a mattress in the west alley of 3800 Park Blvd., authorities said, when a vehicle traveling eastbound on University Avenue made a right turn into the alley and struck the man.

The driver, described as a 48-year-old man, dragged him with the vehicle. According to SDPD, the 65-year-old was dragged about 30 feet before the driver realized.

SDPD said he sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns in the incident, as well as a fractured femur. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his current condition is not known.

The identities of both people involved have not been disclosed by law enforcement.

The series of events that led to the incident remain under investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact law enforcement at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.