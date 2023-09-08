SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A 36-year-old man was killed in a Mission Beach crash Friday afternoon after he collided with a tree and a parked car, San Diego police said.

Around 1:40 p.m., the man was driving a Ford minivan eastbound on San Diego Place towards the park. For unknown reasons, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed, drove off the road and struck a tree.

After crashing with the tree, the vehicle flipped and landed on an unoccupied vehicle that was parked along the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said.

The incident remains under investigation by officers with SDPD’s Traffic Division. It is not known at this time if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.