CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-crash in Carlsbad, said California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:25 a.m., officers from the Oceanside Area Office responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the Poinsettia Lane onramp to southbound Interstate 5.

According to CHP, a white Toyota Prius was driving in the southbound lanes of I-5 from the Poinsettia Lane onramp around 2:15 a.m. when for reasons still under investigation the vehicle collided into a 20-year-old man from Texas.

Following this crash, authorities say the Toyota Prius fled the area.

Paramedics responded to the collision site and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. His identity will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office following an autopsy.

On Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., CHP says the suspected driver of the Toyota Prius, Andrew Bryan Dean, was located by investigators from the Oceanside Area Office. Dean was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, where he faces multiple charges related to this incident. Suspicion of felony hit-and-run is among the list, authorities said.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the cause of this collision. The investigation is ongoing, and CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.