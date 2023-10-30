SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man is dead after two motorcycles crashed into each other on a dirt road in Ocotillo Wells Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred around 10:10 a.m. on a privately maintained road located south of State Route 78 and east of Borrego Springs Road.

The man, described as a Carlsbad resident, was driving a 2006 KTM motorcycle westbound on the road at about 55 to 60 miles per hour, according to CHP.

At the same time, another 20-year-old man from Carlsbad was driving a 2002 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle, attempting to head northbound onto the dirt road from a private residence.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Yamaha failed to see the KTM motorcyclist and the two crashed into each other. Both drivers were ejected due to the impact.

Both drivers sustained major injuries as a result of the crash, CHP said. The KTM driver, however, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Yamaha driver was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The identities of both motorcyclists have not been disclosed by law enforcement.

The cause and sequence of the crash remain under investigation at this time. It is known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.