SAN MARCOS, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a 19-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run collision in San Marcos, the agency said Friday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, two drivers were traveling eastbound on state Route 78 east of Nordahl Road when the driver of a Honda Civic veered to the left “for reasons still under investigation” and crashed into a Toyota Yaris, causing it to roll onto its roof, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release. The Civic driver then drove off.

The 38-year-old Valley Center woman driving the Yaris and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital.

On Friday, CHP officers arrested the suspect, Escondido resident Matthew Gibbs, at his home and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility, Gerber said. He faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run.