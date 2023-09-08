SAN DIEGO — Several lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed starting Friday night through the weekend, which could cause headaches for travelers in the downtown area.

The closures are so that crews can make repairs to the bridge deck over SR-163.

Officials are working to get the word out to the public about the closures due to the large traffic impact it is expected to have for drivers heading downtown or to San Diego International Airport.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and run through Monday at 5 a.m. Southbound I-5 will close at eastbound I-8 and traffic will be diverted onto eastbound I-8. Drivers can then get to the airport by taking southbound state Route 163 and following signs for the airport.

A stretch of I-5 between I-8 and SR-163 will have limited access via downtown on-ramps.

Northbound I-5 will remain open throughout the weekend.

Another closure is scheduled for northbound I-5 starting on Sept. 29. That closure will start at SR-15 and will also only have one lane available for limited local traffic.

Both closures are anticipated to cause delays in the downtown area and travelers are advised to plan ahead if you are driving in the area.

You can find a map of this weekend’s closure and alternate routes below:

(Caltrans)

Airport officials recommend using public transportation for your flight by using the free shuttle from the Old Town Transit Center to the airport or taking the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.