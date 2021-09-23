Major crash on I-15 closes left lanes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The medical examiner was called to an accident on Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road that closed four out of five lanes this morning.

Lanes at I-15 north and State Route 56 have cleared following a 2 a.m. crash. California Highway Patrol dispatch records show a three-vehicle collision involving a black Ford F-150, Kia Optima and an unknown vehicle closed the left northbound lanes.

The medical examiner was called at 3:38 a.m. Police are investigating the injuries. No information regarding the drivers or cause of accident was released.

The CHP was on scene investigating the incident.

