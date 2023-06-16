SAN DIEGO — Friends came together to celebrate the life of Josh Gilliland Thursday, near the very crosswalk where he was hit last Saturday evening in University Heights.

Dozens of loved ones consoled each other and came together to call attention to what they called the dangerous intersection at El Cajon Boulevard and Park Boulevard, which ultimately claimed the life of their friend.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s scary to drive in the intersection, much less to cross,” said Lisa Kogan.

Police say Gilliland was crossing North on Park Boulevard when he was hit by a driver turning right on El Cajon Boulevard. The intersection is often criticized for being confusing and unsafe.

“He was a very cautious pedestrian and he actually spoke about this a lot in his personal life, so to have him go this way it’s just pretty unbelievable. But what can come out of this is awareness,” said Scott Moore.

“He just left his house going to work and he didn’t make it,” said Kogan.

Thursday evening, Gilliland’s friends set out to complete the walk for him in his memory. They ended at Cheers in University Heights where Gilliland worked for more than two decades.

“He was the kind of person that people liked to like and wanted to be around,” said Moore.

While they celebrate Gilliland’s life, they still want answers.

“Someone out there isn’t sleeping well because they know what they did and we’re just saying come forward give us some closure,” said Kogan.

Police have described the car involved in this incident as a dark colored Honda Civic or BMW 3 series.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crimestoppers.