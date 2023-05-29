SAN DIEGO — A shed in Little Italy caught fire Monday morning, prompting road closures in the area.

The blaze was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of India Street, near Hawthorne Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No one was injured and no residents in any of the neighboring condo buildings were evacuated, fire officials say.

Hawthorne Street was closed from Columbia Street to Kettner Boulevard.

Investigators were still looking into what caused the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.