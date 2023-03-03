SAN DIEGO — Traffic was moving slowly heading east on the Interstate-8 freeway on Friday morning.

Travelers can expect to meet areas of roadwork that is happening between La Mesa and El Cajon. The two northbound lanes are closed and have been since 4 a.m.

Caltrans is repairing the freeway that suffered storm damage over the last few days. It’s unclear what kind of damage, but a FOX 5 news crew noticed a lot of broken concrete in the area.

The road work ends at Main Street.

It’s not just the freeway being impacted. The northbound State Route-125 connector to the I-8 is down to one lane and there are several on ramps to the I-8 freeway that are closed, including the Severin Drive on-ramp as well as the La Mesa/Grossmont on-ramps.

Crews will spend a good part of Friday making these repairs. Caltrans said they hope to have them done by 2 p.m.

