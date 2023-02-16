SAN DIEGO — A lane closure on Interstate 15 began Thursday and is expected to last for several months, according to Caltrans.

The right lane and shoulder on southbound I-15 between State Route 78 and Deer Springs Road in North County will be closed 24 hours a day for the next eight months for construction.

In the next week, Caltrans said travelers can expect to see temporary concrete barriers in place to separate traffic from construction work. Crews will be replacing existing pavement with with Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

What is CRCP?

CRCP, according to Caltrans, is constructed with steel reinforcing bars placed within the concrete along the entire length of the pavement. Officials say it naturally forms tight transverse cracks to evenly transfer loads, resulting in a continuous, smooth-riding surface capable of withstanding heavy traffic loads and adverse environmental conditions.

The life span for CRCP pavement may be up to 70 years, which Caltrans says far exceeds current road surfaces. Officials say the project is meant to provide a long-lasting roadway to San Diego travelers that requires less maintenance, in turn, reducing impacts on traffic.

Next steps

When the southbound work is complete, Caltrans said crews will reopen the newly paved lane and shoulder for travel. Then, construction crews will close the northbound right lane and shoulder to perform the same pavement improvement. Travelers can then expect a closure of northbound I-15 between SR-78 and Deer Springs Road for an additional eight months.

I-15 pavement replacement began in the Summer of 2022 and should be completed by early 2025, according to Caltrans.