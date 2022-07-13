VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Two drivers were injured Tuesday in a rollover collision in North County, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., a 56-year-old man was driving a Lamborghini southbound on Valley Center Road in the No. 1 lane as a 60-year-old was driving a BMW M5 in the No. 2 lane, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. “For reasons that are still under investigation,” the two vehicles crashed, causing both to overturn, CHP said.

The Lamborghini driver suffered major, non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The BMW driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Officials do not suspect that alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision. The investigation remained underway Wednesday.