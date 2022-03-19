JULIAN, Calif. — A Lamborghini crashed into a group of motorcyclists Saturday, injuring at least two people on state Route 79 south of Julian, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol received a call around 11:45 a.m. about the collision south of Julian Estates Road, near the Pinezanita RV Park and Campgrounds, according to the CHP incident log.

CHP said two motorcyclists were injured, but details about their injuries were not released.

The crash caused significant traffic for a couple hours on SR-79.