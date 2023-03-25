SAN DIEGO — A small group of Kensington residents gathered at the corner of Adams Avenue and Marlborough Drive Saturday morning with a message for drivers to slow down.

The gathering comes after a 6-year-old boy was killed in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a Jeep crossing into an intersection from Biona Drive was hit by a Hyundai going east on Adams Avenue.

The jeep overturned with a 45-year-old man behind the wheel, along with his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son in the back seat. The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

“We don’t know the full details yet, we can’t say necessarily it was because of speeding, but we have observed over the years that people aren’t obeying all the (traffic) laws,” said Tom, who lives in the neighborhood.

Residents voiced their concerns and frustrations to neighbor and San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

“We are heartbroken. We are expecting a little boy in August, it’s so sad,” said Elo-Rivera. “And that is not lost on us; we walk down at night and all the feelings that you all have, we have.”

The city council president says his office will advocate for traffic safety measures on Adams Avenue.

Elo-Rivera says they’ve requested a traffic safety evaluation of Adam Street from the transportation department. That process is expected to take 90-days.