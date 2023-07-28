SAN DIEGO — A teary Sandra Ortiz was sent back to jail Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment.

Ortiz was released from custody last month with specific terms to follow. On Friday, prosecutors said she violated three of those conditions by drinking alcohol, leaving San Diego County and not charging her monitor, leaving the battery to die without her being monitored.

“Now it’s concerning that the defendant has violated 3 of her SOR conditions in matter of 2 to three weeks,” said Deputy District Attorney Stephanie De Jesus.

Ortiz was taken into custody and her bail was set at $100,000. She can be transferred to an alcohol treatment facility once a bed becomes available.

On Father’s Day, Ortiz was driving her six children to a park in San Marcos, when luggage fell off their car. According to authorities, she pulled onto the shoulder of State Route 78 eastbound, and two of her kids, 16-year-old Amy Monserrat and 10-year-old Alan Gerardo, got out of the car to try and retrieve the luggage, when they were hit and killed by a 41-year-old woman driving in a Nissan Sentra.

Authorities said they observed Ortiz slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. She was arrested on the scene.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 1.