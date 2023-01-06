First responders near a toppled John Deer vehicle at Genesee Avenue and Executive Square in University City. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – Two people aboard a John Deere vehicle were injured Friday after colliding with another vehicle in the University City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Genesee Avenue and Executive Square, according to a news release from SDPD Watch Commander David O’Brien.

Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a John Deere Gator tractor — classified as a utility vehicle – with his 75-year-old male passenger. They were driving westbound on Executive Square and when they collided with a white Honda civic traveling southbound on Genesee Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused the 75-year-old passenger to be ejected from the utility vehicle, leaving him with serious injuries, O’Brien said. The driver of the John Deere vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the Civic stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with authorities.

The two men aboard the John Deere vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.