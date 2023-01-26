SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers attempted to stop the driver of a black Audi sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver failed to yield to police, initiating a pursuit.

The Audi driver began heading south on Interstate 5, towards San Diego. Around noon, the suspect had left Irvine city limits and the California Highway Patrol assumed control of the pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop after officers successfully deployed a spike strip on the freeway between Via De La Valle and Lomas Santa Fe Drive in the Solana Beach area, CHP spokesperson Hunter Gerber told FOX 5.

The driver of the Audi surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident, according to CHP.

There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the pursuit.

The incident is under investigation and the identity of the suspect has not yet been publicly released.