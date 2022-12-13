An officer was injured after his vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver. (Sideo)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An officer with the Oceanside Police Department was injured Tuesday after a suspected DUI driver crashed into his vehicle, according to the department.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near Vista Way and South Moreno Street when the driver of a white sedan crashed into the front of the officer’s police cruiser, OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said.

Both the suspect and the officer were injured in the crash, with the police vehicle being pushed back over 40 feet and the suspected DUI driver getting trapped in their vehicle, officials said.

Despite his injuries, the officer exited his vehicle and helped rescue the suspect from their vehicle, which had began to catch fire, Atenza said. A nearby resident also helped the officer get the suspect out of their car.

The officer was taken to Tri-City Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to police. The suspect was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with injuries that were also not considered life threatening.

The suspect is expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of felony DUI charges once they are released from the hospital, Atenza said. The suspect is also currently on probation for a previous DUI offense.

Westbound Vista Way at State Route 78 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning while officials investigated the incident, but all lanes have since been reopened.

The identity of the suspect and the officer have not been publicly released.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, Atenza added.