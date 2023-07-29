SAN DIEGO — A connector ramp between the Interstate 805 and State Route 52 is set to close overnight for construction on Sunday, according to Caltrans.

Crews will close the ramp between the southbound I-805 and eastbound SR-52 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A detour will be in place for motorists on the southbound I-805 looking to get to eastbound SR-52, directing traffic to the northbound lanes’ SR-52 on-ramp via the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exits.

This is the second closure to connectors between the two roadways for maintenance, Caltrans said. On Thursday, crews shut down the ramps from westbound SR-52 to northbound I-805 for construction work.

For real time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap.

Maintenance is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations, Caltrans said. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers, moving equipment and any work zone alerts.