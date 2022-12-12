SAN DIEGO — For three weekday nights, some Interstate 805 HOV lanes will be closed to traffic so authorities can install wrong-way driver infrastructure, Caltrans said Monday.

The HOV lane closures will be at I-805 at Carrol Canyon Road, both the northbound and southbound HOV lanes, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Additionally, I-805 at Palomar Street will be blocked off at the southbound lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the far-left lane will also be shut down.

Both of these closures will occur Tuesday through Thursday, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans is reminding drivers to watch for highway workers and moving equipment during the closures.