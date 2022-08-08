Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenante, signs detour traffic temporary street work orange lighted arrow, barrels and cones (Adobe Stock)

SAN DIEGO — Connector ramps between Interstate 8 and state Route 163 will close nightly throughout August for construction, Caltrans representatives said Monday.

The closures will occur in Mission Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day while crews work to pave, smooth, and stripe the lanes of the highway.

The following detours are suggested for those looking to use the highway throughout the month:

Northbound SR-163 to westbound I-8:

Detour: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Friars Road, turn right on Friars to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North, and on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163:

Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

“The work is scheduled at night during low traffic volumes to minimize traffic impacts, increase worker safety and for the safety of the traveling public,” Caltrans officials said. “The project is expected to continue through August.”

Residents may experience loud noises and lights in the area during the construction period, as well.

For more information on current road closures and construction projects in the area, click HERE.