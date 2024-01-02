SAN DIEGO — Caltrans is closing down sections of the Interstate 8 this week for repairs. It’ll impact areas near El Cajon and Alpine.

Caltrans is doing two separate major pavement closures to repair outdated infrastructures. Caltrans is also asking drivers for their patience during this time.

“Over time, our structures will show signs of finite cracking and spalling here and there, that’s normal wear and tear,” said Everett Townsend, the Caltrans Interim Director for District 11.

Aging bridges on I-8 will get a facelift.

Near El Cajon, Caltrans crews will repair the bridge over El Cajon Boulevard. In the Pine Valley area, crews will repair before and at the Pine Valley Creek Bridge approach slabs in April 2024.

“The work we are doing is really to restore and extend the life of these infrastructures so they can last for another 60 years before we have to go in and do major rehabilitation again,” Townsend said.

Both closures start on Friday at 9 p.m. Near El Cajon, crews will close up to three lanes on Westbound I-8. One lane will always stay open, another will always stay closed. Two lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until next Tuesday.

“What we are asking and expecting of the public is to drive a safe and be cognizant of that accordingly,” said California Highway Patrol El Cajon Area Commander Captain Michael Vargas.

Vargas said CHP will provide extra patrol and monitoring at the work sites. Vargas said with more cars and crews on the road, drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.

“Build yourself that space cushion, slow down into these work stations, remember 55 is the max, you don’t have to hit it, it’s not a race,” Townsend said. “It’s a small price to pay, if you will, being patient to get through this period while we do the rehabilitation and restoration work, but will be in better shape.”

If heavy rain is forecasted, both closures will move to Friday, Jan. 12. Drives are advised to use map apps and also check Caltrans and CHP social media sites for the latest on closures and detour routes.