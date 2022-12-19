EL CAJON, Calif. – A Lemon Grove woman is dead after she ran her vehicle off Interstate 8 and collided with another vehicle Sunday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place around 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-8, west of Second Street, according to CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Baranowski.

A 32-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Audi TT on eastbound I-8, when for unknown reasons her car traveled off the interstate, according to Baranowski. The vehicle then hit a tree and collided with a 2008 Honda CRV that was on the eastbound I-8 offramp to Second Street.

The driver of the Honda and his 51-year-old passenger from El Cajon were not seriously hurt and were treated at the scene.

The woman driving the Audi died from her injuries at the scene. Her name has not been released to the public.

Officers still do not know if alcohol or drugs may have contributed to this collision.