SAN DIEGO – Officials with the California Department of Transportation have announced that scheduled repair work will impact lanes on Interstate 5 this week in the downtown area.

According to officials, the following lanes and ramps will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday:

Southbound I-5 auxiliary lane to state Route 163 (SR-163)

Southbound I-5 10th Avenue off-ramp

Southbound I-5 First Avenue and Grape Street on-ramps

Drivers who are heading northbound on SR-163 will continue onto I-5 at the Imperial Avenue off-ramp, turn left at the traffic light, take another left on 19th Street, and then take the I-5 northbound ramp and continue onto SR-163.

Those heading southbound on SR-163 will head south on I-5 and take the Perching Drive exit. Drivers are then told to take a right onto B Street, followed by a right on Park Boulevard, and left on A Street.