I-5 off-ramp to southbound SR-163/10th Avenue to close fore work, said Caltrans.

SAN DIEGO — The southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to northbound State Route 163 and 10th Avenue in downtown will close on three separate occasions this week, said Caltrans.

Officials say construction crews will be installing wrong-way driver prevention striping and markers.

Caltrans says the ramp will close on the following dates and times:

· Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Sunday, May 14 from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

· Sunday, May 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to transportation officials, motorists should exit at the southbound I-5 Front Street off-ramp and then turn left on A Street to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Caltrans says traffic delays are possible during these timeframes. Officials have encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check their QuickMap.

Caltrans has also asked motorists to watch for workers while driving in the area.