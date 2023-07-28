SAN DIEGO — The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to La Jolla Parkway will undergo nighttime closures next week for construction of a new concrete barrier along the roadway, Caltrans announced on Friday.

The off-ramp will be closed daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Sunday until Tuesday, as crews work to replace the existing guardrail on the approach to the bridge with the new barrier.

According to Caltrans, the work next week will be the final step towards installing a “Smart Crash” cushion. Crews will also remove the temporary construction barriers and then re-stripe the ramp.

Drivers looking to access La Jolla Parkway will be able to follow a detour by continuing north on I-5, exit at La Jolla Village Drive, turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive then right onto La Jolla Parkway.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check the agency’s QuickMap.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations, Caltrans said.