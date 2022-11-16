SAN DIEGO — Interstate 15 and State Route 78 connectors will have night closures starting Wednesday until Tuesday for pavement operations, said Caltrans.

The following connectors will be closed at the times listed Wednesday and Monday night:

-Northbound I-15 to westbound SR-78 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

-Northbound I-15 to eastbound SR-78 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

-Westbound SR-78 to northbound I-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The following connectors will be closed at the times listed Thursday and Tuesday night:

-Northbound I-15 to westbound SR-78 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

-Northbound I-15 to eastbound SR-78 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

-Westbound SR-78 to northbound I-15 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Caltrans has advised northbound motorist to continue on I-15, exit El Norte Parkway, turn left to the southbound I-15 onramp and connect to SR-78.

Caltrans has advised westbound motorists to continue on SR-78, exit Nordahl Road, turn left to the eastbound SR-78 onramp and connect to northbound I-15.

The scheduled maintenance could change if there is inclement weather or traffic incidents. Caltrans said travelers can check QuickMap online for real-time traffic information, such as road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.