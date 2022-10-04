CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.

Luis Perez Barajas, 77, and his wife Avelina Munoz, 70, were in a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 805 when Barajas exited the freeway in the HOV lane at Palomar Street, according to Chula Vista police. Witnesses say the car ran through a red light at the end of the exit ramp at a high rate of speed before slamming into a cement wall.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barajas and Munoz, of Fontana, were on their way to Tijuana, Mexico before the collision.