SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who left a man seriously injured last week.

On Feb. 17, shortly before 3 a.m., a 25-year-old man was found laying in the street in the 1900 block of Oriskany Road in San Diego’s Paradise Hills neighborhood, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers news release.

“The male had life threatening injuries and is believed to have been hit by a vehicle,” the release said. The driver did not stop.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858 573-5002 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.