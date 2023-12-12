EL CAJON, Calif. — Hundreds were left without power in El Cajon Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The crash was reported just after midnight in the 1700 block of N 2nd Street in El Cajon’s Bostonia neighborhood, according to logs from the California Highway Patrol.

When first responders arrived on scene, crews found a power pole split in half, with the top hanging by wires. According to CHP, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed that the pole’s downing caused a power outage in surrounding neighborhoods.

As of 6:15 a.m., about 1,164 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon are currently without power, according to the utility company’s outage map. Power is expected to be restored around noon.

No additional details were immediately available about what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Road closures are in place along 2nd Street between Adobe Lane and Pepper Drive for an unknown duration of time as crews work to fix the pole and restore power to homes in the neighborhood, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.