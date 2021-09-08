Hundreds of new parking meters may go up in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO – One of San Diego’s most popular beach destinations is likely to start charging for parking.

Hundreds of parking meters are expected to be installed in Pacific Beach by the end of the year. It comes as San Diego City Council recently approved a plan to put up two-hour parking meters in the area.

The parking meter rules will be decided by the Pacific Beach Community Parking District, comprised of city official and members of community groups.

One such group is the Pacific Beach Town Council, which has two members on the Parking Advisory Board.

Marsha Bothwell, president of the Pacific Beach Town Council, said the plan just needs the stamp of approval from the Coastal Commission.

“It’s going to be $1.25 an hour, you know, two hours – $2.50,” Bothwell said.

She said around 300 parking meters will be installed. City documents show the meters mostly will be on Garnet Avenue close to the beach in the business district.

“We also think it’s going to help the business district because right now we have free two-hour parking, but everyone parks along Garnet and then walks to the beach,” Bothwell said, “and so our businesses then don’t have open parking spaces so this is going to increase the turnover for our businesses.”

In a statement to FOX 5, San Diego City Council President Jennifer Campbell noted the program was “endorsed by all the community groups in the neighborhood.”

“The revenue that will come from the parking district will support projects that reduce congestion, finance mobility-focused projects and keep the area clean,” Campbell said.

Some business told FOX 5 they agree that parking meters will increase business because customers will be revolving faster. Others such as Woodstock’s Pizza still have some concerns.

“With the free parking, a lot of people might be going back to our lot and just taking up our spots that are reserved for customers who area coming in,” said Daniel Rogers, a manager at Woodstock’s Pizza, “because then if customers have trouble finding parking, they don’t want to come in the store anymore, so that I could see being a problem.”

Bothwell said money from the meters also will bring in much-needed revenue to the neighborhood.