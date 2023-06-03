SAN DIEGO — Want to avoid traffic and parking headaches for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon? The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is encouraging attendees to take the trolley for Sunday’s 7 a.m. race.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon starting line is at Sixth Ave & Quince St at Balboa Park. Participants coming from Santee, El Cajon, San Diego State University, Mission Valley or Old Town, or those on the UC San Diego Blue Line from University City of Morena Blvd. stations can get off a County Center/Little Italy Station, which is a 1.6-mile walk to the start line.

If you are on the trolley’s Orange Line from El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, or southeast San Diego, or the UC San Diego Blue Line from South Bay stations, be sure to take it to the Fifth Avenue Station for a 1.6-mile walk to the start line.

No free shuttles to the Start Line will be provided this year, according to the MTS.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s train schedule:

PRE-RACE

Green Line: Starting around 5 a.m., trains depart each station every 30 minutes.

UC San Diego Blue Line: Beginning at 4:34 a.m. from San Ysidro, trains depart each station every 15 minutes throughout the day. Riders from UTC can take the Blue Line every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 5:03 a.m. Riders can also use the Santa Fe Depot and County Center/Little Italy stations.

Orange Line: Trains begin rolling out around 5:15 a.m. from El Cajon, every 30 minutes and then transition to every 15 minutes mid-morning.

POST-RACE

Green Line: 15 minutes from downtown through SDSU, every 30 minutes beyond.

Orange Line: 15 minutes from downtown through Courthouse Station.

Blue Line: 15 minutes from downtown through County Center/Little Italy Station.

The County Center/Little Italy Station (Blue Line and Green Line) is next to all the festivities at the Waterfront Park for those who plan to gather at the finish line.

Dozens of MTS transit centers offer free parking for riders traveling to their destination.

And if the kids are coming, they ride free, the MTS added.